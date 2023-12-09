Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Mesa Ridge boy's basketball ready to run it back

The Grizzlies are coming off a perfect season (28-0) and 5A state title
The basketball season has just begun here in Southern Colorado and the team with the biggest target on their back is Mesa Ridge. The Grizzlies are off to a 2-0 start already and the bar is set pretty high after last season's perfect 28-0 record that culminated in the school's first-ever state title in boys basketball.
Posted at 9:43 PM, Dec 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-08 23:43:19-05

The high school basketball season has just begun in Southern Colorado and the team with the biggest target on its back is the defending 5A State Champion, Mesa Ridge.

The Grizzlies are off to a 2-0 start and the bar is set pretty high after last season's perfect 28-0 record that culminated in the school's first-ever state title in boy's basketball.

Mesa Ridge has three returning starters from last years squad, including its two top-scorers, Tevin and Bryce Riehl. The Riehl brothers love sharing the court and are ready to run it back this season.

"It's truly a blessing," Tevin said. "Not a lot of people get to experience that, so I embrace it."

Head Coach Joel Babbitt said the biggest challenge this year will be getting the younger backup players up to speed. Despite the roster looking a little different this year, the expectation and end goal for the season is the same.

"We talk about winning championships," Babbitt said. "Whether it's a tournament, whether it's a league championship or a state championship, that's what we're always working towards."

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Fill Up With 5 Sweepstakes

Contests

We're drawing a winner every weekday!