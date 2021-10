FALCON — There were two great choices for the Friday Football Fever: Play of the Night for Week 6. However, one play was better than the rest

This week's honor goes to Falcon's Daymon McDonald.

In the Falcon's first game since their suspension, McDonald was able to pick off Liberty Lancer quarterback Alex Brown. McDonald then made a few moves and took the interception back for a pick-6.

Falcon defeated Liberty, 41-0.