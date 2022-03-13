McClave's magical March Madness run ends with 1A state title

LOVELAND — What if I told you one of the CHSAA high school state champions did not win a game two years ago.

Sounds like an ESPN 30 for 30 right?

Well, the McClave boy's basketball team might have written the next episode.

On Saturday, the town of 328 people, packed Budweiser Event Center in Loveland and saw their Cardinals dominate the 1A state championship game, beating the seventh-seed Merino Rams, 61 to 36.

"It is crazy." explained junior guard Aiden Martinez. "Two years ago we did not win a game and now being state champions, it is unbelievable."

The Cardinals had four players finished in double figures, led by Eduardo Verdu, an exchange student from Spain, who had 13 points in the win. He was followed closely by Martinez and Riccardo Cazziniga who had 12, while Conner Forgue added 10.

"I have been here for a year, all I have wanted to do is win (it)," added Verdo, who joked the American experience has been excellent after winning the title. "We won it, and it feels amazing."

The 2022 crown is the second boys basketball title in McClave program history, with the other coming back in 2013.

_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.