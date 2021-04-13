Mayotte introduced as new hockey coach at Colorado College

COLORADO SPRINGS — On Monday morning, Kris Mayotte was introduced as the new Tigers hockey coach at El Pomar Sports Center on the campus of Colorado College.

Mayotte, who has spent time at Providence College & Michigan as an assistant & associate head coach, has high hopes for his first head coaching gig with the Tigers.

Prior to Mayotte'a introduction, CC Director of Athletics Lesley Irvine called the Pittsburgh native a 'rising star' in the coaching ranks, as his name came up multiple times in their search for a new head coach.

For the Mayotte, he called this job a once in a life opportunity.

"I really don't think you could have a better set up, at one time, then what's happening at Colorado College right now," explained Mayotte. "With Robson Arena to the classes that are coming in. The current people we have on this roster are fantastic. With the people here, and the beautiful campus and the setting, with a world-class education there isn't anything that this place doesn't offer someone."

The biggest struggle for the Tigers the past few seasons? Recruiting. Other NCHC schools have continued to out-recruit the Tigers. This is something the young head coach feels he excels at and will change immediately.

"Recruiting is the lifeblood of program," added Mayotte. "No question, we need to hit the ground running in that category."

But the biggest question of them all: how quickly can this first-time head coach turn this CC program around? For Mayotte, it is about doing it the right way.

"Winning is the goal, but it won't be a priority in the way we run our program," said Mayotte. "There is a lot of things you can do to become champions I do plan on winning a lot, I do plan on winning championships. But I want a program that does a lot more than that. It it doesn't mean you can't start winning games right away. We expect to start winning games right away, but to really build Championship culture and belief, that takes time. Right now it's just words but I can't wait for the day to put actions behind it."

Mayotte, who began his official duties on Monday, also added playing in the National Collegiate Hockey Conference will bring the best out of him and his team, as they will bring their fast, tough style & identity to every game they play.