Martin Necas shines with 3 points in Avalanche's 4-2 win over Golden Knights

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Martin Necas celebrated his new contract with a goal and two assists, helping the Colorado Avalanche beat the Vegas Golden Knights 4-2 on Friday.

Necas, who signed a $92 million, eight-year extension on Thursday, scored his eighth goal of the season 41 seconds into the game.

Cale Makar had a goal and an assist for the Avalanche, extending his point streak to six games. Brock Nelson and Brent Burns also scored, and Scott Wedgewood made 21 saves.

The 40-year-old Burns moved past Bobby Orr into 11th place among defensemen with 916 career points.

Tomas Hertl and Mitch Marner each had a goal and an assist for the Golden Knights, and rookie goalie Carl Lindbom stopped 22 shots.

Vegas' offense once again struggled on the power play without captain Mark Stone, who is on injured reserve with an apparent wrist injury. The Golden Knights went 0 for 6 with the man advantage and are 1 for 19 without Stone; they were 9 of 24 with him in the lineup.

Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy even used his timeout at 2:06 of the third period to try to take advantage of a 5-on-3. Hertl scored shortly afterward, though at 4 on 4.

They are far from the first team to struggle with Colorado's aggressive penalty kill. The Avalanche have killed off 18 consecutive penalties and 29 of 30 overall.

