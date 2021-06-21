Maria Mettler preps for Track & Field Olympic Trials

COLORADO SPRINGS- Seven graduates of the Air Force track and field program are competing at the U.S. Olympic Trials, which began Friday and end next Saturday, June 26th in Oregon.

Maria Mettler is among that group and will be cheering on her teammates until her event which is the women’s 10,000-meter run. The feeling is surreal because crossing any finish line was something Mettler wasn't sure was going to happen when she had to sit out due to an injury.

"I ran a race on Dec 5, in California and that was kind of the turning point from when it was like achy and hurting to when I was like okay somethings not right."

It was a fractured bone in her foot and the senior's only concern was getting healthy to make the National Meet and continue her quest to the Olympic Trials.

"I didn't have as much confidence going in as I could have because of my injury previously. I was just running with a lot of gratitude."

Mettler did more than just compete, she finished third in her signature event and captured First-Team All American honors in the 10,000-meter run. Now, she's prepping for the Track & Field Olympic Trials.

"I mean that's the dream. That's been something I've looked at and admired."

The newly graduated Falcon says even if she doesn't make the cut this time around, she will continue to strive to represent Team USA.

"That would be incredible. That's the goal. I also know I'm very young in this sport. So, I hope to go to Olympic trials in the future looking at 2024 and beyond."

The best part of the journey is having 6 other former Falcons alongside her in Oregon.

"It's a really cool group. Just a lot of Air Force at the trials so I'm excited."

