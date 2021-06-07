Watch
Marchessault's hat trick lifts Vegas to 5-1 win over Avs

Golden Knights even series 2-2
John Locher/AP
Vegas Golden Knights center Jonathan Marchessault (81) scores his third goal for a hat trick against the Colorado Avalanche during the third period in Game 4 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series Sunday, June 6, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Posted at 10:54 PM, Jun 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-07 00:57:08-04

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jonathan Marchessault had his fourth career hat trick to lead the Vegas Golden Knights to a 5-1 victory over the Colorado Avalanche to tie their second-round series at two games apiece.

Max Pacioretty and Patrick Brown also scored for Vegas, while Marc-Andre Fleury made 17 saves for his 87th career playoff victory and is one shy of tying Ed Belfour for fifth on the all-time list.

The game was played in front of an announced crowd of 18,081, the largest to attend an NHL game this season. Game 5 is Tuesday night at Colorado. Brandon Saad had the only goal for the Avalanche.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

