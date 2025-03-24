March Madness: How to watch the women's NCAA Tournament and what to watch for

TAMPA BAY — Women's basketball has not slowed down at all this season as March Madness arrives. A year ago, the women's NCAA championship game drew a bigger television audience than the men's title game for the first time.

The question was whether some fans would step away as Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese and other standouts headed to the WNBA. Instead, the women's game has featured a compelling bunch of stars all over again.

So far, four teams have held the No. 1 spot in the AP Top 25, making the tournament winner anyone's guess.

