March Madness: How to watch the women's NCAA Tournament and what to watch for

Charlie Riedel/AP
TCU guard Hailey Van Lith (10) drives past Baylor guard Waiata Jennings (7) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game for the Big 12 women's tournament championship Sunday, March 9, 2025, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
TAMPA BAY — Women's basketball has not slowed down at all this season as March Madness arrives. A year ago, the women's NCAA championship game drew a bigger television audience than the men's title game for the first time.

The question was whether some fans would step away as Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese and other standouts headed to the WNBA. Instead, the women's game has featured a compelling bunch of stars all over again.

So far, four teams have held the No. 1 spot in the AP Top 25, making the tournament winner anyone's guess.

