March Madness and Sadness: Pac-12 winning and SEC losing through two days of the NCAA Tournament

Michael Conroy/AP
Colorado guard KJ Simpson (2) shoots over Florida guard Zyon Pullin (0) at the end of a first-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament, Friday, March 22, 2024, in Indianapolis. Colorado won 102-100. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
The Pac-12 and the Southeastern Conference are experiencing much different NCAA Tournaments.

Colorado’s KJ Simpson’s baseline jumper with 1.7 seconds left — a shot that bounced around the rim several times before falling through — gave Colorado a 102-100 victory against seventh-seeded Florida in the NCAA Tournament.

It kept the Pac-12 undefeated through five games in the tourney.

Colorado has two wins, including a victory against Boise State in the First Four. Arizona, Washington State, and Oregon also were winners Thursday.

The SEC, meanwhile, dropped 1-5, with No. 4 seed Alabama and ninth-seeded Texas A&M still to play.
