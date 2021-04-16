Manitou Springs soccer upsets undefeated Lamar in snowstorm

MANITOU SPRINGS — You had to be there to believe it.

On Thursday, the Manitou Springs Mustangs welcomed rival & undefeated Lamar for a 3A Tri-Peaks soccer showdown that took place in a snowstorm.

Go figure.

The Savages began the second half up 2 to 1, and added to their lead 10 minutes into the half with a goal from former KOAA athlete of the week, Omar Moreno.

Down 3 to 1, the Mustangs battled back to tie the game with 19 minutes left in the game. Soon after the Mustangs would take the lead and go onto upset Lamar, 5 to 4.

The Mustangs finish the 8-2 and will await their fate for the 3A playoffs, while Lamar suffered it's first loss of the season to finish 8-1.