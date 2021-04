MANITOU SPRINGS — It was over before it even began.

On the first play from scrimmage, the Manitou Springs Mustangs scored on a 75-yard touchdown pass from Caleb Allen to Joah Amour in the 'Stangs final home game of the season against Clear Creek.

The Mustangs would not look back from there, beating the Golddiggers, 58 to 0 on senior night.

Manitou Springs moves to 3-1 with the win and finish the season next Friday at Manuel.