Manitou Springs hosts spring signing day

Jake Gadon/KOAA
11 Manitou Springs Mustangs signed their National Letter of Intent on Tuesday
Posted at 10:50 PM, May 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-11 00:50:55-04

MANITOU SPRINGS — On Tuesday, Manitou Springs High School hosted its annual signing day where 11 student-athletes signed to play at the next level.

The student-athletes that signed are the following:

Bella Coscetti — Arkansas State University, DI Track (Pole Vault)
Aidan Cote — Carthage College, DIII Swim
Henry Ilyasova — University of Wyoming, DI Track
Claire Kisielniki — Willamette University, DIII Lacrosse
Sean Lowe — Franciscan University of Steubenville, DIII Soccer
Raymond McCaskey — Macalester College, DIII Baseball (BOTH)
Abigail Parker — Franciscan University of Steubenville, DIII Soccer
Parker Salladay — Nebraska Wesleyan, NCAA III Football
Anthony Snow — Ripon College, DIII Football
Ashlyn Thomson — Cazenovia College, DIII Basketball/Volleyball
Katy Vance — St. Johns River State College, NJCAA Div. II Volleyball

_____

