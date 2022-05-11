Manitou Springs hosts spring signing day

MANITOU SPRINGS — On Tuesday, Manitou Springs High School hosted its annual signing day where 11 student-athletes signed to play at the next level.

The student-athletes that signed are the following:

Bella Coscetti — Arkansas State University, DI Track (Pole Vault)

Aidan Cote — Carthage College, DIII Swim

Henry Ilyasova — University of Wyoming, DI Track

Claire Kisielniki — Willamette University, DIII Lacrosse

Sean Lowe — Franciscan University of Steubenville, DIII Soccer

Raymond McCaskey — Macalester College, DIII Baseball (BOTH)

Abigail Parker — Franciscan University of Steubenville, DIII Soccer

Parker Salladay — Nebraska Wesleyan, NCAA III Football

Anthony Snow — Ripon College, DIII Football

Ashlyn Thomson — Cazenovia College, DIII Basketball/Volleyball

Katy Vance — St. Johns River State College, NJCAA Div. II Volleyball

_____

