Manitou Springs claims 2A football state title for the first time in 31 years

PUEBLO — It may have been 31 year since the Manitou Springs Mustangs claimed a football state title, but on Friday, at the Neta & Eddie DeRose Thunderbowl, it was worth the wait.

The 'Stangs were able to beat Flatirons Academy 31 to 30 in double overtime, thanks to a stop by senior Jesse Jorstad on the Bison's 2-point conversion.

"we just knew this is going to be the last play," said Jorstad. "We had to get it. It was all or nothing. We worked very hard this entire year, we weren't gonna let them down. We weren’t going to go down and we went all out and it showed."

Back in the fall, Manitou Springs had to cancel their fall football season due to COVID-19. Due to the cancellation, it was unknown if the Mustangs would be able to participate in the spring season. Once they got the go ahead, this year's senior class knew they had to take advantage of the second chance.

"I mean pure jubilation," explained Mustang senior running back Isaiah Thomas, who was named MVP of the 2A state championship game. "There is really nothing else you could say. Pure joy. I mean for everyone, especially for the seniors, who didn’t think we are going to have a season, I don’t know, it’s just a great feeling."

Junior quarterback Calen Allen, who tore his ACL prior to the playoffs beginning & still played, found senior wide receiver Joah Armour twice for touchdowns. Thomas also added two touchdowns in the overtime period.

The Mustangs finished the season 7-1, on a 7-game winning streak.