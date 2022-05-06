Watch
Makar scores in OT, Avs win 2-1 over Predators in Game 2

Nashville Predators goaltender Connor Ingram (39) blocks a shot by Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar, bottom right, during the first period in Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series Thursday, May 5, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
Posted at 6:19 AM, May 06, 2022
DENVER (AP) — Cale Makar scored 8:31 into overtime, Darcy Kuemper made 25 saves on his 32nd birthday and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Nashville Predators 2-1 to take a 2-0 lead in the first-round playoff series.

Makar got the rebound in the middle of the offensive zone and lined it through traffic to touch off a celebration.

Nathan MacKinnon also scored for Colorado, which faced a more intense Nashville defense after winning 7-2 in Game 1.

The Predators blocked 34 shots. Yakov Trenin scored for Nashville.

Connor Ingram stepped in and stepped up in stopping 48 shots as he made his first postseason start.

