Makar scores 2 goals to lift Colorado past Flyers 3-2 in game marred by injured referee

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Cale Makar scored two goals, Casey Mittelstadt scored one and Justus Annunen had 24 saves to lead the Colorado Avalanche to a 3-2 win over the Philadelphia Flyers Monday night in a game where a referee was stretchered off the ice.

Owen Tippett and Tyson Foerster scored two goals for the Flyers in the third to bring it to 3-2.

Makar scored his seventh and eighth goals of the season.

