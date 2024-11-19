Watch Now
Makar scores 2 goals to lift Colorado past Flyers 3-2 in game marred by injured referee

Derik Hamilton/AP
Colorado Avalanche's Cale Makar, right, reacts after scoring past Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Aleksei Kolosov (not shown) during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Monday, Nov. 18, 2024, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Cale Makar scored two goals, Casey Mittelstadt scored one and Justus Annunen had 24 saves to lead the Colorado Avalanche to a 3-2 win over the Philadelphia Flyers Monday night in a game where a referee was stretchered off the ice.

Owen Tippett and Tyson Foerster scored two goals for the Flyers in the third to bring it to 3-2.

Makar scored his seventh and eighth goals of the season.
