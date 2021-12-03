Makar, Avalanche bounce back to beat Montreal Canadiens 4-1

MONTREAL (AP) — Cale Makar scored to put Colorado ahead to stay late in the second period, Valeri Nichushkin had a goal and an assist, and the Avalanche beat the Montreal Canadiens 4-1.

Andre Borkovsky and Gabriel Landeskog also scored for the Avalanche, who bounced back from an ugly 8-3 loss at Toronto a night earlier.

Goalie Jonas Johansson made 19 saves for Colorado.

Ben Charot scored for Montreal, and Jake Allen stopped 30 of 33 shots.

