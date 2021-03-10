MacKinnon expected back for injury-riddled Avalanche

DENVER (AP) — The ailing Colorado Avalanche are expected to have star forward Nathan MacKinnon back on the ice when they host Arizona.

The speedy MacKinnon hasn’t played since leaving the game in the third period at San Jose last Wednesday after taking a hit near his head.

The Avalanche have gone 1-1-1 in MacKinnon’s absence.

The Colorado injury report is still extensive even without MacKinnon on the list.

The Avalanche are without several defensemen including Cale Makar and Bowen Byram.

They're also missing forward J.T. Compher and goaltender Pavel Francouz.