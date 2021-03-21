Lutheran wins 3A boy's state title over St. Mary's with strong second half performance

COLORADO SPRINGS — It was a battle of No. 1 vs. No. 2 in the CHSAA 3A boy's state basketball championship on Saturday.

The difference? 2023 6'11' center Baye Fall for the Lions.

After leading Lutheran at the half, 27 to 24, the Pirates had no answer for the sophomore on offensive or defensive side of the ball .

Lutheran came out of the half on fire, going on a 25 to 5 run in the third quarter, sealing their fate as the 3A state champions, 72 to 56.

Tommy Apodaca led also scores with 22 points, while Mamadou Sow added 16 points & 10 rebounds for a double-doubel.

Fall also scored 10 points & had 6 blocks against the Pirates.

St. Mary's Sam Howery led the Pirates with 20 points, but was only 7 for 25 from the field, thanks to the great defense from Fall.

Luke Stockelman chipped in 17 points.

The loss also snaps the Pirates perfect season, as they played in their first state title game in 60 years.

