LP alum Joel Scott leads Black Hills State to NCAA Div. II Final Four

MONUMENT — There is always one Cinderella story in the month of March when it comes to the NCAA tournament, and one local Southern Colorado basketball star is the reason behind one Cinderella team.

Lewis-Palmer grad Joel Scott had led the Black Hills State Yellow Jackets men's basketball to places they have never been before.

The former Ranger helped BSU upset No. 1 Nova Southern, 77 to 67, in the NCAA Division II March Madness tournament last week.

The win punched the Yellow Jacket's ticket to the Final Four.

Scott, who has already been named a NABC All-American & the RMAC player of the year, recorded his 21st double-double of the season in the win, finishing with a game-high 25 points & 13 rebounds.

BSU will now face defending national champion, No. 5 Northwest Missouri State, on Thursday, March 24 at 2 p.m. MT.

_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.