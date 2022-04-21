Longhorns' walk off spoils Air Force's 7-tun comeback

AUSTIN — Trailing 8-1 after the first two innings, the Falcons roared back to tie the game in the 9th, but the Longhorns lifted a game-winning home run in the final frame to beat Air Force 12-10.

Air Force hit a season-high six home runs on Wednesday, the most by the Falcons in a single game since 2009. Jake Greiving and Jay Thomason both homered twice, with Greiving's long balls both accounting for a 2-5 day while Thomason was 3-5.

Greiving's Wednesday performance gives him three home runs over his last three games. As well, Thomason now owns 13 home runs to retake the Mountain West lead in dingers.

For the second-consecutive game, all nine Air Force starters recorded a hit.

Next, the Falcons return home for a nine-game home stand, beginning with a weekend series against Fresno State starting Friday, April 22.

