Lock vs. Bridgewater: Broncos QB competition begins

ENGLEWOOD — David vs. Goliath.

Pacquiao vs. Mayweather.

Or in the Broncos case this year: Lock vs. Bridgewater.

It's the must see pay per view battle Broncos Country has been waiting for all summer long - and on day 1 of training camp, the Mile High faithful got a taste of who might be under center for Denver this season.

"You know competition brings out the best in everyone and I'm really excited," explained Broncos safety Justin Simmons. "I'm really excited to have Drew and Teddy and them competing (against eachother)."

It be a carousel of conundrums for Denver. After 'the sheriff' Peyton Manning retired in 2015, the Broncos have seen almost a dozen quarterbacks start under center.

And yet again in 2021, Denver is still trying to figure out who will be QB1.

"From my point of you I thought they did well," added Broncos head coach Vic Fangio, after practice.

Its the new veteran journeyman verse the established young gunslinger.

Both bring a different and unique skill set and style to their game.

"I'm a survivor," explained Bridgewater. "You can throw me in the jungle and I'm gonna come out with a fur coat."

"I'm a smarter player now," added Lock. "I feel like the chances that I do take are more calculated chances."

Both Teddy & Drew know that the time is now for the Broncos to win as they have all the right pieces in place to succeed.

"At the end of the day, we're all competing to make this a better team," concluded Bridgewater. "Throughout training camp, we want to come out here and practice with a purpose."

"The main goal—besides this competition—is for us to start winning games here," Lock added. "I think we can do that with this team that we have. It’s just a different feeling around this building right now. It’s really fun to be a part of."

The Broncos look to snap their streak of four consecutive losing season this year.