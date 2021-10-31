Local runners take home hardware from cross country state championships

COLORADO SPRINGS — The 2021 Cross Country State Championships wrapped up Saturday with several local runners finishing in the front at the Norris Penrose Events Center.

RESULTS:

4A Boys

Cheyenne Mountain took control in the boy's race finishing with 26 points, while Niwot took second with 37 points. The hawks Erik Le Roux, Kaden Levings, and Knox Exton crossed under 15:41. For Niwot, senior Zane Bergen defended his title by winning the boy's race in 15:17.7.

4A Girls

The Niwot girls won their title with an impressive 20 points, 118 ahead of Battle Mountain in second place. Niwot senior Eva Klingbiel was the individual champion of the girl's race, clocking 17:58.9. Air Academy High School finished 4th as a team with 170 points.

3A Boys

Matthew Edwards led the way for the Classical Academy, who captured the individual title in 15:34.5. The Titans also claimed the team championship with 37 points, while Salida came in second with

48.

3A Girls

The Titans ruled 3A overall, with the girl's team winning with 65 total points. Alamosa takes second place, with 91. Basalt's Katelyn Maley finished first with a time of 18:37.1.

2A Girls

Lake County claimed the girl's title with 48 points, while Colorado Springs Christian finished second with 69 points.

All standings from the 2021 meet can be found on CHSAA website.

