Local restaurant helps send off local athletes competing in Olympic trials

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The 2024 Summer Olympic season is beginning and to celebrate, a local restaurant helped send off local athletes who are competing in the Olympic marathon trials next weekend.

The trials are in Orlando this year. The runners competing are hoping to qualify for the Olympic Games in Paris this summer.

Local participants gathered at Jack Quinn's in downtown Colorado Springs Tuesday night to celebrate the athletes before they go off to compete in the sunshine state.

"It's super fun to hear other peoples stories, their journeys, what they're into or what they're training for, and what I think is super cool about running is it's the one sport where you can be on the same start line as, say, the professional runners," said Jessica Watychowicz, and Olympic marathon trial runner.

