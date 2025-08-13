Lionel Taylor, Broncos founding member and Ring of Famer, dies at 89

DENVER, Colo. (KOAA) — Lionel Taylor, a member of the inaugural Denver Broncos team in 1960 and one of the most accomplished receivers in franchise history, has passed away, the team confirmed Wednesday through his family.

Taylor played for the Broncos during the franchise’s first seven years of existence from 1960-66. He retired as the team’s all-time receiving leader and still ranks in the top five in franchise history in catches (543), yards (6,872) and touchdowns (44).

He led the AFL in catches in five of the league’s first six seasons from 1960-65 and, according to the Broncos, in 1961 became the first player in the history of pro football to catch 100 passes in a season.

Taylor was a member of the original Broncos Ring of Fame, which was created in 1984.

He passed away on Aug. 6, nine days before his 90th birthday.

___

The Perseid Meteor Shower peaks Tuesday evening. Here's how to see it The Perseid Meteor Shower originates from the comet Swift-Tuttle and will peak tonight. In Colorado, the moon will drown out some views, but smoke won't be an issue Tuesday evening. The Perseid Meteor Shower peaks this evening. Here's how to see it

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.