Lincoln Riley eager to return USC Trojans to winning ways

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Lincoln Riley arrived at Southern California on Monday with a determination to restore the Trojans to their former place atop the college football world.

Riley agreed to leave Oklahoma after five seasons for a new challenge on the West Coast, roughly 24 hours before he arrived in Los Angeles to start his new job.

He addressed his new players before receiving his official welcome at the Coliseum in what he called "a surreal moment."

Riley said he was happy in Norman, but the opportunity of a new challenge on the West Coast was too fascinating to resist.

Riley confirmed that several OU coaches, including defensive coordinator Alex Grinch, receivers coach Dennis Simmons, director of operations Clarke Stroud, and strength coach Bennie Wylie would join him in Southern California, the Associated Press reported.

As OU picked up the pieces, they named Bob Stoops as interim head football coach.

Also, on Monday, former Heisman Trophy front runner Spencer Rattler announced that he was leaving Oklahoma and entering the transfer portal.