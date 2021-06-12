Liberty's Jeff Koch named Gatorade Colorado boys soccer player of the year

COLORADO SPRINGS — On Friday, Liberty's Jeff Koch was named Gatorade Colorado boys soccer player of the year, the third Gatorade player of the year in Liberty High School history.

The Lancer senior center-back was a force to reckoned during the Lancers undefeated regular season.

The Southern Methodist University commit scored 3 goals & 4 assists in 2021, leading Liberty to the 5A semifinal game.

Koch is now a finalist for the Gatorade national boys soccer player of the year award, which will be announced later in June.