Lewis-Palmer's Lowe commits to Air Force

MONUMENT — Lewis-Palmer's Cameron Lowe is staying close to home to play college basketball.

The 6'5 shooting guard committed to Joe Scott & the Air Force men's basketball team on Thursday.

I am happy to announce that I will be continuing my basketball career to play Division 1 basketball at the Air Force Academy! Go Falcons!! @AF_MBB @Coach_Dooz @coachczechjr @CamGriff30 @VerbalCommits @BasketHoopz pic.twitter.com/xQ1Er1gaIa — Cameron Lowe (@iam_camlowe22) October 7, 2021

Lowe average 11.2 points per game & 5.8 rebounds per game last year for the Rangers.