Lewis-Palmer's Lowe commits to Air Force

Lewis-Palmer's Cameron Lowe takes the court before the Rangers game against Fountain-Fort Carson
Posted at 11:44 PM, Oct 07, 2021
MONUMENT — Lewis-Palmer's Cameron Lowe is staying close to home to play college basketball.

The 6'5 shooting guard committed to Joe Scott & the Air Force men's basketball team on Thursday.

Lowe average 11.2 points per game & 5.8 rebounds per game last year for the Rangers.

