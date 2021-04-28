Lewis-Palmer soccer looks for redemption in 4A Final Four

MONUMENT — On Wednesday, three Southern Colorado boy's soccer teams will look to punch their ticket into the state title games this weekend in Colorado Springs at the brand new Weidner Field.

Those teams are Lewis-Palmer, Liberty & Thomas McClaren.

For the Rangers, they are in familiar territory. For the second year in a row, Lewis-Palmer will be play in the 4A Final Four game as the No. 8 seed. Last year, LP saw their season come to an end in this game, falling to Air Academy, 2-1.

This year the Rangers are all about redemption, especially for their seniors.

"I like being an underdog, you have nothing to lose," explained senior defenseman Tyler Prichard. "You are just playing for yourself and you do not need to worry about being a top seed and having to win and being expected to win. You just get to go under the radar and kind of prove to team how good you are."

"I know its been almost 20 years since we have taken it for soccer and many more since we have made it to the state final," added senior forward Ethan Mann. :I think our whole school supporting us, they would be excited if we were able to bring the trophy home."

The Rangers will face Denver North in the semifinals on Wednesday at 8 P.M. at Legacy Stadium in Cherry Creek.