MONUMENT — On Wednesday, Don Breese stadium hosted a rivalry showdown between Lewis-Palmer & Palmer Ridge boy's soccer.

After a scoreless game in the first half, the Rangers came out firing scoring two goals in 5 minutes to beat the Bears 2 to 1.

L-P moves to 7-2 on the season and will wrap up their regular season schedule on the road on Friday at Fountain-Fort Carson.

The Bears drop to 4-5 with the loss, and finish their season at home against Rampart.