Lewis-Palmer hockey preps for inaugural Outdoor Classic at Palmer Lake

COLORADO SPRINGS — The power tools were used Monday morning as Lewis-Palmer prepped for its first annual Outdoor Classic foundation game being held at Palmer Lake.

"The Sport of hockey has seen outdoor games for more than ten years in the NHL and college games all over the country," said head coach Scott Bradley.

Now returning to Southern Colorado, Lewis-Palmer will be hosting Cheyenne Mountain Tuesday under the lights.

"It's not going to be the fancy thrills the NHL brings to those games, bands, lights, and fireworks."

Instead, the game will bring a hometown feel with views you can only get from the Springs.

"Success in my mind for tomorrow night would be a nice safe hockey game to compete with some chilly but not freezing weather and just to allow the people to attend the game and to leave with a smile."

The game will consist of two 25 minute stop-time periods that will be officiated by "pond-like rules" if weather permits.

Tickets will be $10 for adults, $5 for students, and all proceeds will go to Lewis-Palmer Athletics.

The puck drop is set for 6:05 pm.

