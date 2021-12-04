Watch
Sports

Actions

Lewis-Palmer hockey announced outdoor game on Palmer Lake in 2022

items.[0].image.alt
District 38
Lewis-Palmer logo<br/>
Lewis-Palmer logo
Posted at 1:45 PM, Dec 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-04 15:45:25-05

MONUMENT — Outdoor hockey is coming back to Southern Colorado.

On Friday, Lewis Palmer head hockey Scott Bradley confirmed to News 5 Sports that the Lewis-Palmer hockey team will be playing an outdoor hockey game in 2022.

The Rangers will face Cheyenne Mountain in a foundation game to benefit the LP hockey program. The game will take place on Palmer Lake, on January 4th, weather permitting.

Bradley says the game will be a lot like pond puck, with no boards, minimal checking by teams with a full 5-on-5 game with goalies.

Details of the game are still yet to be determined.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo