Lewis-Palmer hockey announced outdoor game on Palmer Lake in 2022

MONUMENT — Outdoor hockey is coming back to Southern Colorado.

On Friday, Lewis Palmer head hockey Scott Bradley confirmed to News 5 Sports that the Lewis-Palmer hockey team will be playing an outdoor hockey game in 2022.

The Rangers will face Cheyenne Mountain in a foundation game to benefit the LP hockey program. The game will take place on Palmer Lake, on January 4th, weather permitting.

Bradley says the game will be a lot like pond puck, with no boards, minimal checking by teams with a full 5-on-5 game with goalies.

Details of the game are still yet to be determined.