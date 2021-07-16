Lewis-Palmer Graduate Billy Cook selected to Orioles in 10th round

MONUMENT — Lewis-Palmer Graduate Billy Cook left for college in 2017, and his baseball career has since flourished.

"If you have a dream, just go chase it until someone tells you can't. Don't look back and have regrets," said Cook.

From a Ranger to Division 1Baseball, to the MLB Draft, the Colorado native has no regrets regarding the baseball field. Monday, after being selected in the 10th round by the Baltimore Orioles, the 22-year-old says the feeling was surreal.

"Even when you expect something, or you don't expect something, you never know how you're going to react. So, I was just ecstatic; my whole family was."

While Cook and his family let the news sink in, others like former high school coach Brett Lester also celebrated his former player's accomplishment.

"There had been a lot of talk about Billy. Even with the draft last year only being 5 rounds, there was a lot of talk about him," said Lester." So, we knew it was coming. But it's always exciting to see that name and know it's a done deal."

For the program, Cook makes the 4th Ranger baseball player make it to the pros. A move that gives the next generation of players someone to look up to as a role model.

"He is where he is because of hard work, so hopefully, it does inspire our guys to dig in and go after it."

As Cook looks to continue his success from the West coast to the East coast, he leaves his aspiring young athletes in his home state with some advice to hold onto.

"Learn how to be mentally tough. I found physically, you can be a your peak shape for the sport. If you're not mentally tough, you're not going to perform at the level you should. That's my number one rule of advice."