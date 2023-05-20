Les Lancaster ready to lead the Rocky Mountain Vibes

Vibes baseball is back for the 2023 season with a new man in charge.

Former MLB pitcher, Les Lancaster is ready to lead the Rocky Mountain Vibes this season.

The Texas native has been around the game of baseball for more than 40 years and made his MLB debut in 1987 with the Chicago Cubs.

"My very first time I got to pitch in the Major League was Opening Day against the Cardinals," Lancaster said. "My first batter I faced was Jack Clark, who at the time was one of the big power hitters, I was able to strike him out."

That was the first of 408 career strikeouts for Lancaster who pitched for three different MLB teams over a six year span.

Lancaster said he never saw himself getting into coaching, but that all changed in 1999 when the Adirondack Lumberjacks offered him his first manager opportunity.

"I thought about it, and I go 'well yeah I know my days are over as a player' so I thought I'd give it a chance'," Lancaster explained. "I loved it and haven't looked back."

Lancaster has found his called as a coach with several championships and more than 20 years of experience under his belt.

"Ever since 2016, every team I've been on we've been in the playoffs," Lancaster said. "So I might be a pitcher, but I kind of do know the game a little bit."

The Vibes bullpen is beyond excited to have a coach that has played at the level they're hoping to get to.

"He's been at the big level, he's been all around the game, he's got experience, he's got ties, so it's really good knowing he's here and has our backs," Vibes RHP Peyton Long said.

Lancaster will make his Vibes debut on Saturday, May 27th at UCHealth Park for Opening Day.

_____

