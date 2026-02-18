Legendary Nuggets coach Doug Moe dies at 87

DENVER, Colo. — Doug Moe, one of the winningest and most popular coaches in Nuggets history, passed away on Tuesday at the age of 87.

Moe led the Nuggets to 432 wins as head coach from 1980 to 1990, a mark second in Nuggets history, behind only Michael Malone's 471 wins.

Moe started his Nuggets career in 1974 as an assistant coach under Larry Brown in the ABA. And he ended his career as an assistant coach under George Karl in 2008.

Karl posted a tribute to Moe on X.

Doug Moe was my big brother. I am sad today. I will miss him.



Love you forever Doug. ❤️‍🩹 pic.twitter.com/Emc8Iik8xD — George Karl (@CoachKarl22) February 17, 2026

Moe took the Nuggets to the Western Conference Finals in 1985, where they lost to the Lakers in five games. He was the NBA Coach of the Year in 1987-88.

Moe was an animated coach with a sharp sense of humor, and his players and Nuggets fans loved him.

The Nuggets released the following statement regarding Moe's death:

"The Denver Nuggets organization was devastated to learn of the passing of legendary coach Doug Moe. Coach Moe was a one-of-a-kind leader and person who spearheaded one of the most successful and exciting decades in Nuggets history. He will forever be loved and remembered by Nuggets fans, and his banner commemorating his 432 career victories as head coach will hang in the rafters to forever honor his incredible legacy. The organization's thoughts are with Doug's wife Jane, his son David, and all of his family and loved ones who are hurting in this moment." Denver Nuggets

Former Nuggets coach, player, and current broadcaster Bill Hanzlik played nine seasons under Moe.

He told Scripps News Denver Sports that Moe was a truly unique coach and made the game fun.

"I have a smile on my face because we had so much fun in the 80's," said Hanzlik. "One word to describe Doug is hilarious. He was one of the absolute best."

