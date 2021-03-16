Menu

Watch
Sports

Actions

LeBron James to become part-owner of Boston Red Sox, say reports

items.[0].image.alt
Jeff Chiu/AP
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James during an NBA basketball game against the Golden State Warriors in San Francisco, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
LeBron James
Posted at 2:12 PM, Mar 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-16 16:21:02-04

NBA star LeBron James will become a part-owner of the Boston Red Sox, according to multiple outlets.

James, along with longtime business partner Maverick Carter, became partners in Fenway Sports Group, which owns the Red Sox MLB team, along with Liverpool FC of the English Premier League, NASCAR team Roush Fenway Racing, regional sports media network NESN, Fenway Sports Management and FSG Real Estate.

James owned a small share of Liverpool FC prior to this deal with Fenway Sports Group, according to USA Today.

Major League Baseball will need to approve the Red Sox portion of the deal.

James is currently playing with the Los Angeles Lakers.

James and Maverick are the first Black partners in Fenway Sports Group, according to the Boston Globe.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

KOAA News5 Jefferson Awards

Nominate an amazing person in our community