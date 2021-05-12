Lamar volleyball waiting on answers from state health department

LAMAR — It has been one crazy week for the Lamar Lady Savages volleyball team.

The team currently sits undefeated at 16-0, hasn't lost a set all year & earned the 4th seed in the 3A state volleyball tournament.

But the Lady Savages may not be able to participate in the state tournament.

Last Wednesday, a Lamar player tested positive for COVID-19, putting the whole team in quarantine.

With the positive test, the Colorado Department of Health ruled Monday that the Lady Savages would not be able to play in the state tournament.

But on Tuesday, reports surfaced that Lamar could be able to play after a Prowers County Commissioner meeting.

According KLMR 920, Lamar Athletic Director Chris Medina will need to put together video evidence showing other players did not have close contact with the infected athlete.

If state health officials accept this evidence, Lamar could get some players back from quarantine.

This isn't the first time this has happened this year within CHSAA. Both the Valor Christian football team & Briggsdale boys' basketball team were in similar situations prior to their state championship games.

Both teams had all of their players tested COVID-19, with all test coming back negative. In turn, both teams were allowed to participate in their state tournaments.

COVID-19 quarantines have already forced two teams to withdraw from postseason play this season in Pueblo West & Manitou Springs.