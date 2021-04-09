Watch
Lamar & Discovery Canyon pick up Thursday night wins

Justyn Breaux/KOAA
Lamar celebrates after winning a point over CSCS on Thursday night
Posted at 11:45 PM, Apr 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-09 01:45:00-04

COLORADO SPRINGS — A pair of top 10 3A volleyball teams clashed in Colorado Springs Thursday night.

The Colorado Springs Christian Lions hosted undefeated Lamar 3A Tri-Peaks League match-up.

The Savages blew past CSCS in a straight set win (3-0).

Lamar (6-0) will face Limon on Saturday in a non-conference showdown, while the Lions will travel to Pine Creek on Friday.

In the 5A/4A Pikes Peak Athletic conference, Discovery Canyon hosted Doherty on senior night.

After dropping the first set to the Spartans, the Thunder got rolling and defeated Doherty, 3 to 1.

DCC (4-2) will have the rest of the week off to prepare for a big match-up with Liberty on Monday, while Doherty (2-4) will also have the rest of the week off and will host Vista Ridge on Wednesday.

