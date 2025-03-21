Kyan Evans and favored No. 12 seed Colorado State beat short-handed Memphis 78-70 in March Madness

SEATTLE (AP) — Kyan Evans made a career-high six 3-pointers and scored 23 points to lead No. 12 seed Colorado State past fifth-seeded Memphis 78-70 in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday.

The Rams extended their winning streak to 11 games and advanced to face either Maryland or Grand Canyon in the second round on Sunday.

Lindsey Wasson/AP Colorado State forward Rashaan Mbemba gestures to the crowd in the final seconds of the game to celebrate a 78-70 win over Memphis during the second half in the first round of the NCAA college basketball tournament, Friday, March 21, 2025 in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

This 12-over-5 result was no shocker, with Colorado State a 2 1/2-point favorite according to BetMGM Sportsbook.

Coach Penny Hardaway’s Tigers were not at full strength, with veteran guard and third-leading scorer Tyrese Hunter sidelined by a left foot injury.

