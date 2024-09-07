Kucera Legacy Center expansion at Falcon Stadium opens Friday

UNITED STATES AIR FORCE ACADEMY — The Air Force Academy opened a new expansion at Falcon Stadium Friday. It's called the Kucera Legacy Center.
It cost $90 million to build and includes improvements such as the following:
- high quality concession options
- more space for restrooms
- Air Force team shop
- expanded concourse areas
- 850 new premium seats
The new building is named in honor of United States Air Force Academy Class of 1978's Jack Kucera and his wife Vianne, who are lead donors for the modernization of the stadium.
"This isn't about any one person's legacy," said Kucera. "This is the legacy of the United States Air Force and the warrior graduates that come out of this institution and the impact they have on keeping the world a safe place."
The new facility won't just be used for athletics, but events year round.
