Kraken select Avalanche's Donskoi in NHL expansion draft

David Zalubowski/AP
Colorado Avalanche right wing Joonas Donskoi waits for a faceoff against the St. Louis Blues during the second period of Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series Wednesday, May 19, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Posted at 10:20 PM, Jul 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-22 00:20:00-04

SEATTLE — The newest NHL team, the Seattle Kraken, officially have a roster.

On Wednesday, the Kraken selected 30 news players for their upcoming inaugural season in the NHL expansion draft, which required a minimum of 14 forwards, 9 nine defenseman and three goalies, plus four additional players.

The Colorado Avalanche left few big names available for Seattle to select from including captain Gabriel Landeskog, Joonas Donskoi, J.T. Compher, Erik Johnson and Jacob MacDonald.

The Kraken were unable to come to an agreement with Landeskog, so instead they selected Donskoi, a sixth-year player finishing his second year in Colorado.

Donskoi showed off with a career-high 19 points this season and a 19.8 shooting percentage through 51 games.

The move also took $3.9 million off of the Avalanche salary cap over the next two seasons, opening up more than $30 million to the Avs to spend on Landeskog, defenseman Cale Makar or goalie Phillip Grubauer.

