KOAA Two-A-Days

Southern Colorado High School Football previews
The Palmer Ridge Bears are starting the season with a new coach, former defensive coordinator Zach Carlton, whose focus for the team can be broken down to two words—discipline and competition.
Posted at 9:51 PM, Aug 18, 2023
Palmer Ridge Bears

  • Led by first year head coach, Zach Carlton
  • Finished 12-1 last season, lost in state semifinals
  • Season opener @ Montrose on 8/24

Vista Ridge Wolves

  • Led by head coach, Mike Vrana
  • Rebuilding after graduating star QB Brayden Dorman and RB Brandon "BeBe" Hills
  • Finished 8-4 last season, lost in state quarterfinals
  • Season opener @ Legend on 8/24

Pueblo East Eagles

  • Led by head coach, Tony Valdez
  • Finished 8-3 last season, 2nd in division
  • Returning strong senior class
  • Season opener vs. Cheyenne Mountain on 8/24

Pueblo South Colts

  • Led by head coach, Ryan Goddard
  • Senior linebacker Ryan Lane set to return after missing last season with torn ACL
  • Season opener vs. Pueblo County on 8/25

Pueblo County Hornets

  • Led by head coach, Ramie Enriquez
  • Finished 4-6 last year, 3rd in division
  • Returning a lot of starters, skill players and strong offensive line
  • Season opener @ Pueblo South on 8/25

Pueblo West Cyclones

  • Led by head coach, Clint Buderus
  • Finished 7-5 in past two seasons
  • Strong team chemistry and playoff goals
  • Season opener @ Grand Junction on 8/18

Pueblo Central Wildcats

  • Led by head coach, Kris Cotterman
  • Finished 6-4 last season
  • Returning nearly all starters from 2022
  • Season opener @ Alamosa on 8/25

Pueblo Centennial Bulldogs

  • Led by head coach, Jeff Wilson
  • Finished 3-7 last season
  • Season opener @ Denver North on 8/25
