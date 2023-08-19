KOAA Two-A-Days

Prev Next

Posted at 9:51 PM, Aug 18, 2023

Palmer Ridge Bears

Led by first year head coach, Zach Carlton

Finished 12-1 last season, lost in state semifinals

Season opener @ Montrose on 8/24 Vista Ridge Wolves

Led by head coach, Mike Vrana

Rebuilding after graduating star QB Brayden Dorman and RB Brandon "BeBe" Hills

Finished 8-4 last season, lost in state quarterfinals

Season opener @ Legend on 8/24 Pueblo East Eagles

Led by head coach, Tony Valdez

Finished 8-3 last season, 2nd in division

Returning strong senior class

Season opener vs. Cheyenne Mountain on 8/24 Pueblo South Colts

Led by head coach, Ryan Goddard

Senior linebacker Ryan Lane set to return after missing last season with torn ACL

Season opener vs. Pueblo County on 8/25 Pueblo County Hornets

Led by head coach, Ramie Enriquez

Finished 4-6 last year, 3rd in division

Returning a lot of starters, skill players and strong offensive line

Season opener @ Pueblo South on 8/25 Pueblo West Cyclones

Led by head coach, Clint Buderus

Finished 7-5 in past two seasons

Strong team chemistry and playoff goals

Season opener @ Grand Junction on 8/18 Pueblo Central Wildcats

Led by head coach, Kris Cotterman

Finished 6-4 last season

Returning nearly all starters from 2022

Season opener @ Alamosa on 8/25 Pueblo Centennial Bulldogs

Led by head coach, Jeff Wilson

Finished 3-7 last season

Season opener @ Denver North on 8/25

