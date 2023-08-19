KOAA Two-A-Days

Palmer Ridge Bears
- Led by first year head coach, Zach Carlton
- Finished 12-1 last season, lost in state semifinals
- Season opener @ Montrose on 8/24
Vista Ridge Wolves
- Led by head coach, Mike Vrana
- Rebuilding after graduating star QB Brayden Dorman and RB Brandon "BeBe" Hills
- Finished 8-4 last season, lost in state quarterfinals
- Season opener @ Legend on 8/24
Pueblo East Eagles
- Led by head coach, Tony Valdez
- Finished 8-3 last season, 2nd in division
- Returning strong senior class
- Season opener vs. Cheyenne Mountain on 8/24
Pueblo South Colts
- Led by head coach, Ryan Goddard
- Senior linebacker Ryan Lane set to return after missing last season with torn ACL
- Season opener vs. Pueblo County on 8/25
Pueblo County Hornets
- Led by head coach, Ramie Enriquez
- Finished 4-6 last year, 3rd in division
- Returning a lot of starters, skill players and strong offensive line
- Season opener @ Pueblo South on 8/25
Pueblo West Cyclones
- Led by head coach, Clint Buderus
- Finished 7-5 in past two seasons
- Strong team chemistry and playoff goals
- Season opener @ Grand Junction on 8/18
Pueblo Central Wildcats
- Led by head coach, Kris Cotterman
- Finished 6-4 last season
- Returning nearly all starters from 2022
- Season opener @ Alamosa on 8/25
Pueblo Centennial Bulldogs
- Led by head coach, Jeff Wilson
- Finished 3-7 last season
- Season opener @ Denver North on 8/25