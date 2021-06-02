KOAA Athlete of the Week: Palmer Ridge's Brayton Wilmes

COLORADO SPRINGS- Brayton Wilmes is the type of player who can do just about anything when asked. He's currently leading off Palmer Ridge's offense hitting over.400 and covering his ground at shortstop.

"He's one of the top defensive players in the league, and now his bat is coming through as well," said head coach Jason Heidel.

Wilmes, along with nine other seniors, are on a mission, and they're using their newly developed momentum to think deep into playoffs.

"We have a good approach, and I think it's changed a lot since the first couple of games. We've had a few kids come in very clutch. We have a sophomore hitting six home runs in a row," said senior shortstop Brayton Wilmes.

It's an exciting time for the future Mountain Lion commit who's current team is finding its rhythm at the peak of its season, hitting over .300 as a team.Meanwhile, his future team is making history in its program.

"I wasn't expecting too much, being their 5th year. After the win over Mesa, I was shocked."

It's been a lifelong dream to play college ball, and Wilmes feels even more confident he made the right decision.

"UCCS, I walked on campus, and the school just felt like home."

Before he shifts his attention to his college duties, Wilmes has a final mission to complete with the Bears.

"I just hope we win out this season and get a good team bond. And enjoy it while it lasts."