Knorr named new Air Force football defensive coordinator

USAFA — On Monday, the Air Force athletic department confirmed to News 5 that Troy Calhoun has named Brian Knorr as the new Falcons defensive coordinator.

The news was first reported by Brent Briggeman of the Colorado Springs Gazette.

Knorr takes over for defensive coordinator John Rudzinski, who took the same position at Virginia in January.

An Air Force graduate, Knorr is in his second stint with the Falcons. The former Falcon quarterback has been the defensive coordinator at Ohio, Wake Forest & Indinia. He also was the head coach of the Bobcats from 2001 to 2004.

Knorr takes over one of the most dominant defenses in the country. The Falcons ranked No. 4 nationally in total defense (296.5 yards per game allowed) and No. 16 in scoring defense (19.8 points per game allowed) and also finished third nationally in points allowed (15 PPG) - the team's lowest scoring average since 1997 - this past season.

_____

