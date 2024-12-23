Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Kiviranta records hat trick, MacKinnon notches 2 assists as Avalanche beat Kraken 5-2

Kraken Avalanche Hockey
David Zalubowski/AP
Colorado Avalanche right wing Valeri Nichushkin, right, collects the puck as Seattle Kraken center Matty Beniers, left, defends in the first period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Dec. 22, 2024, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Kraken Avalanche Hockey
Posted

DENVER (AP) — Joel Kiviranta scored three goals, including twice into an empty net, Nathan MacKinnon notched his third straight two-assist game and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Seattle Kraken 5-2.

Valeri Nichushkin and Cale Makar also added goals to propel Colorado to a third straight win. In addition to MacKinnon, Mikko Rantanen, and Makar had two assists as the Avalanche swept the three-game season series with the Kraken.

Mackenzie Blackwood stopped 17 shots. Jared McCann and Kaapo Kakko had goals for the Seattle, which has dropped five in a row.
_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

IYGACAB 480x360.jpg

If You Give A Child A Book Campaign Changes Lives In Our Community