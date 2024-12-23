Kiviranta records hat trick, MacKinnon notches 2 assists as Avalanche beat Kraken 5-2

DENVER (AP) — Joel Kiviranta scored three goals, including twice into an empty net, Nathan MacKinnon notched his third straight two-assist game and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Seattle Kraken 5-2.

Valeri Nichushkin and Cale Makar also added goals to propel Colorado to a third straight win. In addition to MacKinnon, Mikko Rantanen, and Makar had two assists as the Avalanche swept the three-game season series with the Kraken.

Mackenzie Blackwood stopped 17 shots. Jared McCann and Kaapo Kakko had goals for the Seattle, which has dropped five in a row.

