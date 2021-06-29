Kim Kardashian’s clothing line designing underwear, pajamas for Team USA at Olympic Games

Kim Kardashian is not competing in any sport, but she is going to be a part of Team USA next month at the Tokyo Games.

Kardashian announced her clothing brand SKIMS has been chosen to design the “official team USA undergarments, pajamas and lounge wear for the athletes this year in Tokyo.”

SKIMS launched in 2019 and focuses on undergarments, shapewear, loungewear, sweatpants, leggings, and shirts.

In her posts on social media, Kardashian recalled traveling to meets and Olympic trials with Caitlyn Jenner and said the opportunity to create clothing for them is an honor.

“When I received the call inviting Skims to be a part of @TeamUSA , every moment I’ve spent admiring the strength and energy of the Olympians from the sidelines came full circle,” she said on Instagram.



SKIMS joins longtime Team USA partners Nike and Ralph Lauren as official clothing providers at the Tokyo Games.