Justin Herbert rallies Chargers for 23-20 win over Broncos and 3-0 start

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Keenan Allen wasn't catching Justin Herbert's throws early. The veteran wide receiver made a play when it mattered most.

Herbert found Allen for a tying touchdown with 2:44 remaining and then led Los Angeles into position for Cameron Dicker's game-ending 43-yard field goal as the Chargers beat the Denver Broncos 23-20 on Sunday for their first 3-0 start since 2002.

“We got a bunch of playmakers out there and just enough time to get the ball off and never a doubt,” Herbert said. “Guys had complete faith in each other the entire time.”

After Herbert eluded the Broncos' pass rush by rolling left and connecting with Allen — who fought off Riley Morris in the end zone for the 20-yard score — Bo Nix and the Broncos (1-2) went three-and-out. That set up Herbert and the Chargers on their 32, and he went 4 of 4 on the final drive.

On the tying series, Herbert found Allen for an 11-yard gain on third-and-10, and Denver's Talanoa Hufanga was called for an unnecessary roughness penalty on Allen that put the Chargers at midfield.

Herbert then found Omarion Hampton for a 23-yard gain before he later hit Allen in the end zone.

“By the time I turned around and seen him, he was already running,” Allen said. “I did the spin myself trying to get to the back pylon and he just threw it up, gave me a chance one-on-one with the other guy and I was able to come down with it.”

Herbert was 28 of 47 for 300 yards with the TD and one interception. At 27 years, 195 days, he became the youngest NFL player to reach 2,000 career completions, surpassing Drew Bledsoe. Herbert did so in his 82nd career game, making him the second-fastest player to reach the mark.

“He’s a guy that can make any throw any way possible,” said Allen, a six-time Pro Bowl selection who reunited with Herbert and the Chargers after playing for Chicago last season. “Hats off to Herbo. He's the guy.”

Coach Jim Harbaugh's Chargers beat their third straight division rival after opening with wins over AFC West opponents Kansas City and Las Vegas.

“I don’t think I have the vocabulary to express how great I feel,” Harbaugh said. “It’s a signature win. It’s one that reveals your character. That all-out hustle from our guys from the first snap of the game to the end.”

Denver endured a last-second loss for the second straight week. A 15-yard penalty helped the Indianapolis Colts kick a winning 45-yard field goal in a 29-28 loss.

This time, the Broncos had 10 penalties for 90 yards. They managed just nine first downs and were 2 of 13 on third-down conversions.

“This was a hard-fought, close game,” Broncos coach Sean Payton said. “We got to get better fast. If we do, this'll be all right.”

Trailing 10-3, the Broncos engineered three scoring plays in 3 minutes, 40 seconds over the end of the second quarter and start of the third to take a 17-10 lead.

Nix found a wide-open Courtland Sutton for a 52-yard TD that capped a seven-play, 72-yard drive and pulled the Broncos within 10-7 with 38 seconds left before halftime. It was the first time Denver had crossed midfield and it came on a busted coverage by Chargers safety Alohi Gilman and cornerback Benjamin St-Juste.

The Broncos struck quickly to open the third. J.K. Dobbins avoided multiple tacklers and scored on a 19-yard run up the left sideline, giving Denver its first lead at 14-10.

Wide receiver Derius Davis committed a costly fumble on the Chargers' next possession. JL Skinner recovered at the Chargers 30 and four plays later, the Broncos got a 42-yard field goal by Wil Lutz for a 17-10 lead.

The Chargers got a 32-yard field goal by Dicker on their first drive of the game and a 3-yard TD run by rookie Omarion Hampton to lead 10-3 with 1:53 left in the second.

Nix finished 14 of 23 for 153 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

Rookie and the vet

Allen and Hampton were the Chargers' top receivers. Allen had six catches for 58 yards and the tying TD. Hampton made six receptions for 59 yards while rushing for 70 yards on 19 carries.

“Man, what a game he had. He put that work in today,” Harbaugh said of Hampton. “He was running with purpose, always lunging forward, surging forward.”

Defeating the division

The Chargers became the third team since realignment in 2002 to defeat division opponents in each of their first three games of a season, joining the Chicago Bears in 2006 and Minnesota Vikings in 2003.

Injuries

Chargers: RB Najee Harris did not return after being hurt on a non-contact play in the second quarter. Harbaugh said Harris had an Achilles tendon injury and was getting imaging done. ... G Mekhi Becton is in concussion protocol after getting hurt in the second quarter.

Up next

Broncos: Host Cincinnati on Monday, Sept. 29.

Chargers: Visit the New York Giants next Sunday.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.