Jokic scores 38 points and helps Nuggets mount a late comeback to beat Warriors 119-115

David Zalubowski/AP
Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook, front left, drives past Golden State Warriors guard Brandin Podziemski, back left, and forward Trayce Jackson-Davis to pass the ball in the first half of an Emirates NBA Cup basketball game Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2024, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
DENVER — Nikola Jokic had 38 points, 10 rebounds, and five steals to rally the Denver Nuggets to a 119-115 victory over the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday night.

Jokic fell four assists shy of his NBA-leading ninth triple-double of the season. The reigning league MVP remained tied with Magic Johnson for the third-most triple-doubles in NBA history with 138.

Michael Porter Jr. added 22 points and Aaron Gordon had 15 points and nine rebounds for Denver.

The loss was the fifth in a row for Golden State following a 12-3 start and means the Warriors will travel to Houston next week for the NBA Cup quarterfinals.



