Jokic score 34, Porter adds 24 as Nuggets use strong second half to beat Lakers 127-102

Mark J. Terrill/AP
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, right, shoots as Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Nikola Jokic scored 34 points and Michael Porter Jr. added 24 as the Denver Nuggets beat the Los Angeles Lakers 127-102.

Russell Westbrook had 14 points, 11 assists, and seven rebounds for Denver against his former team.

Austin Reaves scored 19 points and LeBron James added 18 for the Lakers, who lost consecutive home games after starting the season 7-0 at home. Rui Hachimura, back in the starting lineup after missing the previous five games with a left ankle sprain, scored 10 points in 22 minutes.

It was the teams’ first meeting since the Nuggets beat the Lakers in the first round of the playoffs earlier this year.

