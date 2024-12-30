Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Jokic has 37, Murray scores 34 and Nuggets beat Pistons, 134-121

Pistons Nuggets Basketball
David Zalubowski/AP
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, front, looks to pass the ball as Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren defends in the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Dec. 28, 2024, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Pistons Nuggets Basketball
Posted
and last updated

DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic had 37 points, Jamal Murray had 21 of his 34 points in a decisive third period, and the Denver Nuggets survived Detroit's fourth-quarter rally to beat the Pistons 134-121.

Michael Porter Jr. finished with 26 points for Denver, which used an 18-4 run to take the lead for good at halftime and then opened a 25-point lead heading into the fourth.

Murray scored 12 points in the final 2:27 of the period to give him his first 30-point game of the season. Cade Cunningham and Jaden Ivey scored 17 points each for Detroit.

___



Highway 96 closed in Custer County Sunday night after rock slide

A rock slide forced the closure of a Colorado highway in Custer County Sunday night.

Rock slide caught on camera in Colorado

News Tips
What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

IYGACAB 480x360.jpg

If You Give A Child A Book Campaign Changes Lives In Our Community