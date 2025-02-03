Jokic has 28 points, 17 assists and 13 rebounds to lead the Nuggets past the Hornets, 107-104

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Nikola Jokic had 28 points, 17 assists and 13 rebounds for his 22nd triple-double of the season to help the Denver Nuggets beat the Charlotte Hornets 107-104 on Saturday night.

Christian Braun added 24 points and 11 rebounds, Jamal Murray scored 20 points and Michael Porter Jr. had 15 points and 10 rebounds. The Nuggets were coming off a 137-134 victory in Philadelphia on Friday night.

Miles Bridges had 24 points and 12 rebounds for Charlotte, and Mark Williams had 20 points and 15 rebounds. The Hornets have lost four straight.

